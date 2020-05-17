Man arrested after stealing vehicle with infant in the backseat, police say
The mother was reunited with her baby and the suspect has been charged
SAN ANTONIO – A man is now behind bars after San Antonio police say he stole a vehicle with an infant in the backseat overnight on the Northwest Side.
Officers said a woman left her two-month-old baby in the backseat of her running car when she went inside of a convenience store on Evers Road and Glen Ridge Drive at 12:45 a.m.
One of two men standing outside of the store jumped into the vehicle and took off with the baby inside, according to police. The suspect, identified as Jonathan Rivas-Arias, 36, fled northbound on Glen Ridge, officers said.
About an hour later, police received a tip that the vehicle was behind Lindy’s on Fredericksburg Road. Officers said they believe the tip came from Rivas-Arias himself.
The baby was found asleep in the backseat of the vehicle; however, Rivas-Arias had fled the scene when officers arrived, police said.
The mother was reunited with her baby and Rivas-Arias was later arrested in the 7600 block of Callaghan Road, according to Bexar County Court records.
Rivas-Arias is charged with kidnapping and theft of a vehicle.
The investigation is still ongoing.
