Man arrested after stealing vehicle with infant in the backseat, police say

Published: May 17, 2020, 9:46 am Updated: May 17, 2020, 9:51 am

SAN ANTONIO – A man is now behind bars after San Antonio police say he stole a vehicle with an infant in the backseat overnight on the Northwest Side.

Officers said a woman left her two-month-old baby in the backseat of her running car when she went inside of a convenience store on Evers Road and Glen Ridge Drive at 12:45 a.m.

One of two men standing outside of the store jumped into the vehicle and took off with the baby inside, according to police. The suspect, identified as Jonathan Rivas-Arias, 36, fled northbound on Glen Ridge, officers said.

About an hour later, police received a tip that the vehicle was behind Lindy’s on Fredericksburg Road. Officers said they believe the tip came from Rivas-Arias himself.

Police: South Side shooting, carjacking may not have been random

The baby was found asleep in the backseat of the vehicle; however, Rivas-Arias had fled the scene when officers arrived, police said.

The mother was reunited with her baby and Rivas-Arias was later arrested in the 7600 block of Callaghan Road, according to Bexar County Court records.

Rivas-Arias is charged with kidnapping and theft of a vehicle.

The investigation is still ongoing.

Woman, children face 4 gunmen in attempted carjacking