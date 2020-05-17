72ºF

Man arrested after stealing vehicle with infant in the backseat, police say

The mother was reunited with her baby and the suspect has been charged

Cody King, Digital Journalist

Jonathan Rivas-Arias, 36, was arrested after police say he carjacked a vehicle with an infant in the backseat.
SAN ANTONIO – A man is now behind bars after San Antonio police say he stole a vehicle with an infant in the backseat overnight on the Northwest Side.

Officers said a woman left her two-month-old baby in the backseat of her running car when she went inside of a convenience store on Evers Road and Glen Ridge Drive at 12:45 a.m.

One of two men standing outside of the store jumped into the vehicle and took off with the baby inside, according to police. The suspect, identified as Jonathan Rivas-Arias, 36, fled northbound on Glen Ridge, officers said.

About an hour later, police received a tip that the vehicle was behind Lindy’s on Fredericksburg Road. Officers said they believe the tip came from Rivas-Arias himself.

The baby was found asleep in the backseat of the vehicle; however, Rivas-Arias had fled the scene when officers arrived, police said.

The mother was reunited with her baby and Rivas-Arias was later arrested in the 7600 block of Callaghan Road, according to Bexar County Court records.

Rivas-Arias is charged with kidnapping and theft of a vehicle.

The investigation is still ongoing.

