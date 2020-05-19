New Braunfels Fire Department to begin conducting COVID-19 tests at nursing homes

NEW BRAUNFELS – The New Braunfels Fire Department will begin conducting COVID-19 tests at four of Comal County’s six nursing homes.

“We were requested by the Texas Commission on Fire Protection and the Texas Division of Emergency Management to assist in testing all nursing home clients and staff as part of the governor’s orders to try to get those folks tested,” said Patrick O’Connell, the fire chief of New Braunfels Fire Department.

O’Connell said they will be testing about 1,200 people over the next four days. He said they will begin with testing staff.

“Once they get most of the staff tested, the staff can then assist them in testing the residents,” O’Connell said.

Nursing homes have been hard hit by the virus across the state.

A spokesperson for Comal County said they haven’t had any positive test come from nursing homes yet.

As of Monday, there are 71 positive cases confirmed in Comal County.