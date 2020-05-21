89ºF

If you are disabled and need help with the Public File, call 210-351-1241.

Local News

Governor Greg Abbott terminates air travel restrictions in new executive order

Mandatory self-quarantine after travel from select states terminated

Mary Claire Patton, Digital Journalist

Tags: Travel, Texas, Coronavirus
photo

SAN ANTONIO – Texas Gov. Greg Abbott has issued a new executive order that terminates air travel restrictions related to the COVID-19 pandemic.

All mandatory quarantines for air travelers arriving from the following areas are now terminated:

  • California
  • Connecticut
  • New York
  • New Jersey
  • Washington
  • Atlanta
  • Georgia
  • Chicago
  • Illinois
  • Detroit
  • Miami

Any mandatory self-quarantine as a result of the original order (GA-20) is also terminated, effective immediately.

More KSAT coronavirus-related links:

San Antonio City Council votes to extend ‘Stay Home Work Safe’ order through June 4

Where you can get tested for COVID-19 in San Antonio, Bexar County

At least 4 states, including Texas, combined numbers from two tests, possibly providing a misleading picture of coronavirus spread

Copyright 2020 by KSAT - All rights reserved.

About the Author: