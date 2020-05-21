Governor Greg Abbott terminates air travel restrictions in new executive order
Mandatory self-quarantine after travel from select states terminated
SAN ANTONIO – Texas Gov. Greg Abbott has issued a new executive order that terminates air travel restrictions related to the COVID-19 pandemic.
All mandatory quarantines for air travelers arriving from the following areas are now terminated:
- California
- Connecticut
- New York
- New Jersey
- Washington
- Atlanta
- Georgia
- Chicago
- Illinois
- Detroit
- Miami
Any mandatory self-quarantine as a result of the original order (GA-20) is also terminated, effective immediately.
