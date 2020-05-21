Governor Greg Abbott terminates air travel restrictions in new executive order

SAN ANTONIO – Texas Gov. Greg Abbott has issued a new executive order that terminates air travel restrictions related to the COVID-19 pandemic.

All mandatory quarantines for air travelers arriving from the following areas are now terminated:

California

Connecticut

New York

New Jersey

Washington

Atlanta

Georgia

Chicago

Illinois

Detroit

Miami

Any mandatory self-quarantine as a result of the original order (GA-20) is also terminated, effective immediately.

