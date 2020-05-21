When will San Antonio pools reopen?

Published: May 21, 2020, 11:20 am Updated: May 21, 2020, 11:32 am

SAN ANTONIO – With temperatures rising, plenty of Texans likely have the same question when it comes to reopening Texas: “When will pools open up?”

Despite Texas Governor Greg Abbott giving the green light to reopen public pools, San Antonio Mayor Ron Nirenberg says city officials aren’t ready to make that move just yet.

Local governments reserve the right to manage city pools and decide when they reopen.

The Mayor says like all other phases of reopening, the transition team is looking for ways to open pools in a safe manner.

“We’re monitoring the successive phase of opening of Texas to make sure that there’s no spikes,” Nirenberg says. “Once we pass our data tests to make sure we’re safe and not seeing another surge in cases, we’re gonna begin to open those pools but the plan is being worked on right now.”

Watch the full interview with Mayor Ron Nirenberg from the News at 9 below.