Texas Supreme Court rules in favor of Cameron Redus’ family to allow wrongful death lawsuit

Published: May 22, 2020, 10:22 am Updated: May 22, 2020, 10:48 am

SAN ANTONIO – The Texas Supreme Court on Friday handed down a ruling that rejected the University of the Incarnate Word’s case for immunity in a wrongful death lawsuit filed by the parents of Cameron Redus.

This ruling sends the case back to the state district court, allowing the lawsuit from Redus’ family to move forward.

The Texas Supreme Court stated the private university “does not act as an arm of the State in its overall operations."

“And though the University’s law enforcement activities benefit the public, its arguments for extending sovereign immunity do not comport with the doctrine’s historic justifications: preserving the separation of government power and protecting the public treasury from lawsuits and judgments,” the ruling states.

The case was argued on Dec. 4, 2019.

Redus, 23, was shot and killed by a UIW campus police officer during a traffic stop back in December 2013.

The university claimed that its police force should be considered a government unit and that the court should, therefore, dismiss all claims. The Redus family is arguing, however, that the UIW police department is part of the university and not the government.

The family filed a civil suit against both former campus police officer Christopher Carter and the university in 2014 after a Bexar County grand jury chose not to pursue criminal charges.

Although he was on duty, Carter was several blocks away from the campus when he attempted to pull over Redus on suspicion of drunken driving.

Audio from Carter’s body-worn microphone revealed Redus repeatedly ignored the officer’s commands and eventually fought with him, according to recordings obtained by KSAT.com.

An autopsy found Redus, who was heavily intoxicated, was shot five times at close range.

Carter later resigned from UIW’s police department but was cleared of criminal wrongdoing in 2015 by a Bexar County grand jury.