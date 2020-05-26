4-year-old boy killed in accidental shooting in San Antonio

SAN ANTONIO – A 4-year-old boy was killed Monday night in an accidental shooting on the Southeast Side.

San Antonio police Chief William McManus said the victim and a 10-year-old boy were playing in a bedroom at a home in the 1400 block of Avant when they found a gun.

The gun went off and the younger boy was wounded in the stomach. He was taken to a hospital, where he died.

McManus said there were a number of adults inside the home and in the back yard having a barbecue. He didn’t know how the boys found the gun.

An investigation will determine if charges will be filed in the case.