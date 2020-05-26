Affidavit: Man stole autographed Tim Duncan shoes from mattress store, put them on OfferUp the next day

SAN ANTONIO – A man was caught on surveillance video stealing autographed Tim Duncan basketball shoes from a San Antonio mattress store a day before attempting to sell them, according to an arrest affidavit.

Apolinar Medina, 37, is charged with burglary of a building with the intent of theft following the incident that happened around 8 p.m. May 14 at Miracle Mattress in the 4900 block of NW Loop 410, the affidavit states.

According to San Antonio police, Medina entered the store by breaking through the interior walls of two connecting businesses.

Surveillance footage captured him taking the autographed shoes, worth $7,500, from a display case and running out the back door, the affidavit states.

The following day, the man put the shoes up for sale in the online marketplace OfferUp, investigators said.

Police said law enforcement officials were in contact with Medina hours before the Miracle Mattress burglary because he was accused of being in possession of someone else’s scooter.

The scooter had also been posted for sale on Medina’s OfferUp page, the affidavit states, and its identifying numbers had been removed.

Booking records show Medina was arrested Monday on the burglary charge in the stolen shoe case and his bond was set at $10,000.

