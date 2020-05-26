Woman who jumped from vehicle with stab wounds ID’d by Bexar County Medical Examiner

SAN ANTONIO – A 27-year-old woman who was stabbed before she jumped out of a moving vehicle Sunday afternoon has been identified by the Bexar County Medical Examiner’s Office.

Miranda Milowski, who was suffering from multiple stab wounds, died at the scene in the 3800 block of Krie Trail.

Witnesses said they saw Milowski jump out of a vehicle. They gave Bexar County Sheriff’s deputies a description of the car, which was found crashed and abandoned near the intersection of Salty Marsh and Kennebec Way on the Southwest Side.

Deputies set up a perimeter and eventually found alleged suspect Michael Gonzales, 27, hiding at a house in the 9600 block of Acadian Drive.

BCSO released a photo of Gonzales on Monday and said that he was taken into custody shortly after the incident.

Gonzales has been charged with first-degree murder, according to the sheriff’s office.

If you or someone you know is currently in an abusive relationship, please contact the BCSO at (210)335-6070 to speak with a Domestic Violence Victim Advocate.