BCSO: Woman who jumped out of moving vehicle dies of multiple stab wounds

SAN ANTONIO – A man is in custody after a 27-year-old woman died of stab wounds in San Antonio’s Far West Side, according to the Bexar County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies were called to the 3800 block of Krie Trail around 1:30 p.m. on Sunday, spokesperson Johnny Garcia said. Witnesses reported that a woman jumped from a moving car with multiple stab wounds on her chest.

The woman died of her injuries shortly after deputies responded to the scene.

Witnesses told deputies the vehicle the woman jumped from was a black SUV. Deputies found the vehicle crashed and abandoned nearby, Garcia said.

Deputies searched the area until they found the suspect, a 27-year-old man. He has been taken into custody, but he was not identified as of Sunday.

Investigators believe family violence played a cause in the homicide, but the investigation remains underway.