Man arrested on murder charge after woman fatally stabbed in Bexar County

SAN ANTONIO – Bexar County sheriff’s deputies identified the man arrested Sunday in connection with the fatal stabbing of a woman.

Michael Gonzales, 27, was taken into custody shortly after witnesses saw a woman jump out of a moving vehicle in the 3800 block of Krie Trail on Sunday afternoon.

BCSO: Woman who jumped out of moving vehicle dies of multiple stab wounds

The woman was suffering multiple stab wounds and died at the scene, officials said. She hasn’t been identified

Witnesses gave deputies the description of the car, which deputies found crashed and abandoned near the intersection of Salty Marsh and Kennebec Way.

Deputies set up a perimeter and eventually found Gonzales hiding at a house in the 9600 block of Acadian Drive.

Gonzales is charged with first degree murder, according to the sheriff’s office.

If you or someone you know is currently in an abusive relationship, please contact the BCSO at (210)335-6070 to speak with a Domestic Violence Victim Advocate.