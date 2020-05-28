Man enters home through window then sexually assaults child, SAPD says

SAN ANTONIO – A San Antonio man was charged with aggravated sexual assault of a child Wednesday after investigators said he entered a child’s bedroom through an unlocked window then sexually assaulted her.

Jason Ramos, 18, was taken into custody around 5:15 a.m., after a witness found Ramos in bed with the girl and called 911, according to preliminary information released by San Antonio Police officials.

Ramos and the girl met online and she agreed to unlock her window, SAPD officials said.

Booking records show Ramos was magistrated Wednesday afternoon and a judge set his bond at $75,000.

Additional details about the case were not available since it is a crime involving a minor.