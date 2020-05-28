Man shot multiple times on East Side, police say

Published: May 28, 2020, 5:08 am Updated: May 28, 2020, 5:39 am

SAN ANTONIO – A man in his 20s was taken to an area hospital after being shot three times late Wednesday night, San Antonio police said.

The shooting occurred around 10:45 p.m. outside a home in the 100 block of Sanders Street, not far from South Hackberry Street and South New Braunfels Avenue on the city’s East Side.

According to police, the man was visiting the home when someone in a black hoodie fired multiple shots, hitting him three times and a parked car in front of the house.

The wounded man was taken to Brooke Army Medical Center for his injuries. His name was not released.

The San Antonio Police Department, the San Antonio Fire Department and EMS all answered the call.

A motive for the shooting is not currently known.