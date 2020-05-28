Driver arrested after vehicle chase throughout city, police say

SAN ANTONIO – A man has been arrested following a vehicle chase around the city overnight, San Antonio police said Thursday.

The incident occurred around 3 a.m. and ended near Loop 410 and Fredericksburg Road on the city’s Northwest Side.

According to police, officers attempted to pull the driver over, but he instead sped off, leading police throughout the area.

Police said the Eagle helicopter picked up the vehicle on Interstate 35 and followed him south, when he eventually sped west before finally coming to a stop near Fredericksburg Road.

Authorities said the man then attempted to run on foot, but he was quickly apprehended by officers.

He was detained on suspicion of DWI among other possible charges, police said.