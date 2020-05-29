Councilman Robert Trevino discusses graffiti on Alamo Cenotaph

SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio District 1 Councilman Robert Trevino is holding a press conference at 3:30 p.m. about the graffiti found overnight Friday at the Alamo Cenotaph.

The news conference will be livestreamed in this article.

A message scrawled across the marble base of the memorial, which honors the defenders of the Alamo, first came to the attention of San Antonio Park Police shortly after midnight Friday.

