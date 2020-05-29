Graffiti found in multiple places downtown, including cenotaph in Alamo Plaza

Published: May 29, 2020, 6:18 am Updated: May 29, 2020, 7:33 am

SAN ANTONIO – A famous marble memorial at the Alamo has streaks of red paint after police say a tagger left a mark there on the cenotaph and in several other places downtown overnight.

Officers were called around midnight to the Alamo Plaza after receiving reports of someone having written anti-white supremacy messages.

When police arrived, they found graffiti on the cenotaph and more graffiti in the 100 block of Losoya, on the side of a parking structure that belongs to the Hyatt hotel. Another site is on a sidewalk at Travis Park, officials said.

An officer said that a message on the statue of Alamo defender Toribio Losoya appeared to be more of a threat than the tagging on the base of the cenotaph, the memorial which features the names and sculptures of other Alamo defenders.

The third message, visibly seen on a Travis Park sidewalk, is just four letters, an acronym for the hate of police officers.

Staff members for the Hyatt hotel early Friday were working to erase the graffiti.

At this time, it is unclear if Alamo cameras may have captured any images of the person or persons responsible.

This is a developing story. Stay with KSAT12 both online and on-air for more information.