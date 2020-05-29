From market to margarita trucks, Chef Johnny Hernandez reinvents businesses during pandemic

On Thursday, Chef Johnny Hernandez announced a new culinary vision as he rolled out a fleet of margarita trucks to deliver alcoholic beverages and food across the city.

This isn’t the first time in the past couple of months Hernandez has had to reinvent his business structure to keep it going.

Hernandez’s restaurants were forced to close in March due to the COVID-19 pandemic and since then he has transformed his restaurants into small grocery stores selling essential items, increased the output of curbside and delivery services, packaged his meal for H-E-B and now has created the margarita trucks.

“Many of us are trying to figure out and having to evaluate our concepts,” Hernandez said. “The future, as we know it, is not sustainable.”

Every change that has been made has allowed Hernandez to keep his four restaurants open and staff on the payroll. The new venture has even allowed him to hire more staff.

“There’s so much, you know, to deal with right now, but we’re taking it in stride,” Hernandez said. “We’re trying not to get too stressed out, trying not to wear ourselves out, trying not to get sick.”

The margarita trucks are an idea Hernandez and his staff have been working on for over a month. While only one truck is out right now we can expect five more to be driving around neighborhoods by next month.

“We had to figure out a very convenient way to deliver food and alcohol, but with the emphasis on alcohol,” Hernandez said.

There are still kinks to be worked out, but the response has been overwhelming with many neighborhood homeowner associations calling and requesting to have a truck be in their neighborhood.

Hernandez anticipates the trucks now being a permanent part of his company and looks forward to everyone getting the chance to enjoy some great food and drinks whether in his restaurants or in their home.