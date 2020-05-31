22-year-old Houston woman drowns in Comal River in New Braunfels

NEW BRAUNFELS, Texas – A woman died after swimming in the Comal River Saturday, authorities said.

The New Braunfels Police Department issued the following statement on Saturday evening: officers ”working the Comal River near the Tube Chute, were approached by friends of a 22-year old female who had gone under the water, resurfaced, and was having trouble breathing.

“Officers made contact with the woman who was showing signs of labored breathing, although she was conscious, alert, and able to speak with officers. The officers immediately contacted New Braunfels Fire and EMS; however, prior to the arrival of paramedics, the female became unconscious and unresponsive. Officers tended to the woman until paramedics arrived on scene and began life-saving measures.

The female was then transported by New Braunfels EMS to Christus Santa Rosa Hospital - New Braunfels where she was pronounced deceased. She has since been identified as 22-year old Devon Walton of Houston. Next of kin has been notified. Justice of the Peace for Pct. 3 Mike Rust has ordered an autopsy.“

