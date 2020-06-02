Waco police believe body found in dumpster is 2-year-old Frankie Gonzales

WACO, Texas – Waco Police announced Tuesday morning that they discovered the body of a small child in a dumpster that they believe is 2-year-old Frankie Gonzales.

“We haven’t been able to confirm that at this time. An autopsy will have to do the confirmation on that,” said a Waco Police officer on a Facebook live video posted by KWTX News 10.

LIVE: Body found in dumpster believed to be Waco boy #BREAKING - Police found a body in a dumpster. They believe it is the body of Frankie Gonzalez. Search efforts at Cameron Park are over. Posted by KWTX News 10 on Tuesday, June 2, 2020

On Monday an Amber Alert was issued for Frankie, who is 2 feet and 6 inches tall, and was last seen wearing a gray shirt and gray pants with Mickey Mouse on them.

The child’s mother had initially contacted police to say the child disappeared at a Waco park when she briefly turned away, according to KWTX.

On Tuesday, police discovered the body at a dumpster behind the Park Lake Drive Baptist Church, less than three miles from the park where he was first reported missing.

Police did not give information on a suspect.

Original Story: Waco police searching for missing 2-year-old believed to be in grave, immediate danger