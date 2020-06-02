74ºF

Waco police searching for missing 2-year-old believed to be in grave, immediate danger

Ivan Herrera, Digital Journalist

Tags: amber alert, waco, missing child
Frankie Gonzales last seen in Waco, Texas (KSAT)

WACO, Texas – Waco police are searching for a 2-year-old boy who they believe is in grave or immediate danger.

Police are searching for Frankie Gonzales, who is 2 feet and 6 inches tall, has black hair, brown eyes, was last seen wearing a gray shirt and gray pants with Mickey Mouse on them and had black and white Nike shoes.

Police did not give information on a suspect or suspect vehicle.

Call Waco police at 254-750-7685 if you have any information.

