Cast your lines with free fishing Saturday in Texas

SAN ANTONIO – This Saturday, Texas celebrates free fishing day.

Typically you need a fishing license to fish anywhere in the Lone Star State.

You can cast your lines in any body of water, fresh or salt, in Texas for free just this Saturday.

What’s awesome about the event is that it’s a great way to educate people about the need for fishing licenses but also you get to fish for free.

One hundred percent of fishing license fees goes toward the Texas Parks and Wildlife Department for on the ground conservation efforts like fish stocking.

License fees vary depending on how long it’s for and for what type of water you are fishing in— they can range from $11 to $47.

You can buy them online or at certain fishing or sports retailers.

The day is especially good for first time fishermen and women. The Texas Parks and Wildlife Department will have all kinds of fishing 101 videos and tips online for first timers.

The day also encourages you to get outside and explore what bodies of water you have in the area.