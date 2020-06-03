Crowds cheer as activists on horseback join Houston protest of George Floyd’s death

(Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.)

HOUSTON – Thousands of people took to downtown Houston Tuesday to protest the death of George Floyd, including some protesters who arrived on horseback and caught the eye of observers across the country.

An urban trail riding club called Nonstop Riders showed up on horseback in solidarity with the protesters.

Twitter users posted video of the riders on, including one video which was shared by “Old Town Road” singer Lil Nas X.

“While black cowboys have been around since before the beginning of the cattle-driving era, they haven’t always been visible,” according to a Texas Monthly article published in March.

“During the late nineteenth century, at the height of cattle driving’s popularity in the United States, about one in five cowboys was Hispanic, black, or Native American,” McCasland Chair of Cowboy Culture Michael Grauer told Texas Monthly.

View more video of the Nonstop Riders at the protest below: