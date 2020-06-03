Mother of 2-year-old arrested after boy’s body is found in dumpster, police say

WACO, Texas – Laura Sanchez, 34, has been arrested and charged with first-degree felony injury to a child after 2-year-old Frankie Gonzales’ body was found in a dumpster near 27th Street and Alice Avenue in Waco, according to a news release from Waco Police Department.

A report from WFAA states that Sanchez led Waco police to the boy’s body Tuesday morning, the same day the Texas Department of Public Safety discontinued the Amber Alert for Frankie.

Sanchez called Waco Police Monday afternoon to report that her son Frankie had disappeared from a restroom in Pecan Bottoms in Cameron Park, according to a press release.

“The information found throughout the investigation confirmed that Frankie was never taken to Cameron Park, and the missing child report that was initially called in was a diversion to Frankie’s actual whereabouts,” the press release states.

Sanchez was booked into McLennan County Jail Tuesday.