San Antonio Food Bank to hold day of service next week to honor George Floyd

SAN ANTONIO – The San Antonio Food Bank will honor George Floyd, who was killed while in Minneapolis police custody, with a day of service next week.

The day of service will be held Tuesday, June 9, to serve those in need. It will be held on the same day Floyd's family will have a private funeral service in Houston.

The food bank will open up extra volunteer opportunities, including a mobile popup distribution at Trader’s Village, for those who want to help out, according to a news release.

Those who want to volunteer for a shift are asked to sign up at safoodbank.org.

