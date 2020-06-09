Live coverage: George Floyd set to be buried next to mother after thousands mourned his death in Houston

HOUSTON – After thousands of people paid their final respects to George Floyd, he is set to be buried next to his mother during a private funeral in Houston on Tuesday.

Floyd’s family has planned a private celebration of life at 11 a.m. Tuesday at the Fountain of Praise Church in Houston. His burial will take place at the Houston Memorial Gardens cemetery in Pearland.

Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner and actor Jamie Foxx are among those expected Tuesday.

The funeral will be livestreamed in this article.

Related coverage:

7:30 a.m. -- Final preparations are being made for a private funeral for George Floyd, whose death has sparked a worldwide reckoning over racial injustice and police brutality.

Boxer Floyd Mayweather, the Rev. Al Sharpton and Rep. Sheila Jackson Lee are some of the notables expected at the service at the Fountain of Praise Church in Houston. His body will then be escorted to his final resting place in Pearland following the ceremony.

Despite sweltering heat Monday, about 6,000 people came to mourn Floyd on Monday during a public visitation at the Fountain of Praise church.

WATCH: Texas Gov. Greg Abbott talks about private meeting with George Floyd’s family

It was attended by Texas Gov. Greg Abbott, Mayor Sylvester Turner, Houston Police Chief Art Acevedo, Jackson Lee, Sharpton, attorney Benjamin Crump, rapper Bun B, and more.

Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden and Abbott both visited Floyd’s family on Monday and pledged for changes.

Floyd’s death, which occurred two weeks ago after he was arrested by former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin, has sparked nationwide protests demanding justice and reform. Many officers took a less aggressive stance over the weekend when demonstrations were overwhelmingly peaceful.

Following the public visitation on Monday, cities across country lit their buildings crimson and gold to honor Floyd. The colors represented Jack Yates High School, where Floyd graduated.

San Antonio buildings lit to honor George Floyd