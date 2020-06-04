Spurs Give launches 4-week virtual coding course for kids

SAN ANTONIO – Spurs Give has launched a new basketball-inspired coding program aimed to help kids learn and advance their computer skills while at home, a press release said.

The four-week course, which kicked off Wednesday, guides students through introductory computer coding and is available to children ages five-and-up in both English and Spanish.

"As we continue to find ways to meet our community’s needs, we found it crucial to invest in our youth by giving them free and easy access to technology and STEM-related programs,” said Jennifer Regnier, Executive Director at Spurs Give. “In times like these, we must take immediate action to help fill those growing gaps, including digital divide.”

The press release said Youth Code Jam computer programmers will teach the students how to build their first computer game and introduce them to coding.

The game on Wednesday featured Spurs fan avatars. The next few weeks will include live Q&A’s with instructors, along with computational thinking activities.

“Youth Code Jam is delighted to partner with Spurs Give to provide children with virtual opportunities to engage in imaginative learning during this unique time in history,” said Lori Price, Executive Director of Youth Code Jam. “We’re all being asked to look at technology in new ways, and the Spurs Give Coding program provides kids another exciting chance to see computers as a tool for creation and connection.”

Students can register for free at spursgive.org/coding.

Spurs Give is also offering free high-speed internet to community members who need reliable Wi-Fi access in the parking lot of the AT&T Center, the press release said.

Course Schedule:

June 8-12: Rebounder Game - Code the basketball

June 15-19: Rebounder Game - Code the player

June 22-26: Rebounder Game - Adventure Mode, make your own game