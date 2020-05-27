Tim Duncan Foundation, Spurs Give team up to donate $200K to San Antonio Food Bank for Spurs Cafe initiative

SAN ANTONIO – The Tim Duncan Foundation is teaming up with Spurs Give to help the San Antonio Food Bank feed families during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Duncan foundation and the official nonprofit of the Spurs announced they will donate $100,000 each to the Food Bank as part of the new Spurs Café initiative.

The Food Bank will use the $200,000 donation to deliver 25,000 meals to families living in low-income apartment complexes across San Antonio.

RELATED: Spurs legend David Robinson donates 100 pizzas to frontline workers in San Antonio

The meals will be delivered from six local restaurants. The restaurants include Bistr09, Botika, Cherrity Bar, Guerilla Gourmet, Pharm Table, and Nonna Osteria.

Hundreds of local families will be served over the course of five weeks.

This new initiative is also a way to help families who could not afford transportation to the Food Bank to pick up orders themselves.

RELATED: Robinsons team up for big assist to Spurs Give

Spurs Give formed the Spurs Give Together Fund earlier this month to raise more than $1 million through local non-profits for people directly affected by the pandemic.

“Thousands of San Antonians do not know where their next meal is coming from, and need us now more than ever. We hope this inspires you to donate to the Spurs Give Together Fund today,” said Jennifer Regnier, Executive Director at Spurs Give.

RELATED: Ex-Spur Stephen Jackson says he would pick Kobe over Tim Duncan to build team around

Restaurants also benefit from the foundation and Spurs Give partnership.

“Many of these restaurant staff members might find themselves in a Food Bank food line if not for gifts of support like these two,” said Eric S. Cooper, President & CEO at the San Antonio Food Bank. “The donations also have the added benefit of sending scratch meals from some of San Antonio’s best chefs to hundreds of households facing hunger for the first time. This is innovation at its best.”