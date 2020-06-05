2 women indicted by Bexar County grand juries — one for murder, one for injury to the elderly

BEXAR COUNTY, Texas – Two women were indicted on felony charges this week by Bexar County grand juries, according to the district attorney’s office.

Priscilla Amber Cuellar is charged with murder.

According to the indictment, Cuellar and her boyfriend, Kyren Goosby-Chase, shot and killed Hiram Arturo Ramos, who was their neighbor at a Balcones Heights apartment complex in the 4200 block of Fredericksburg Road on Dec. 23, 2019.

Goosby-Chase was indicted for the crime earlier this year.

At the time of Ramos’ death, police said Goosby-Chase and Ramos had a history of disputes. It was the first murder in Balcones Heights since 2005, the police chief said. The case will be prosecuted by the Criminal Trial Division in the 144th District Court, according to the DA’s office.

Injury to the Elderly Case

In a separate case, Elisha Jimenez, 39, (mugshot above) was also indicted this week for violent crimes allegedly committed against her elderly roommate.

According to an arrest warrant affidavit, Jimenez ran down the 75-year-old man with her car, tied him to a chair, beat him and threatened him with a gun after the two argued in January.

Jimenez was indicted on two charges of aggravated assault and a third charge of injury to the elderly causing bodily injury. The case will be prosecuted by the Family Violence Division in the 186th District Court, the DA’s office said.

The DA’s office said the indictments are among the nearly 200 felony indictments handed down by grand juries in Bexar County this week.