Affidavit: Elderly man run down by roommate, then beaten with beer can

SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio police have arrested a Southwest Side woman who they believe launched a violent attack on her elderly roommate.

According to an arrest warrant affidavit, Elisha Jimenez, 39, ran down that man with her car, tied him to a chair and beat him, and threatened him with a gun.

The affidavit says the attack happened after the two argued one day in January.

The 75-year-old victim later called police from his brother’s home.

The affidavit says he told police he left the home he shared with Jimenez, a former co-worker, and was walking along the sidewalk in the 6400 block of Zarzamora when she hit him from behind with her car.

Several people witnessed the incident but Jimenez told them she had not hit him, the affidavit said.

Still, someone called police. However, when officers arrived Jimenez and the victim already were gone, the affidavit said.

The victim said Jimenez had put him into her car and driven him home.

He said she tied him to a chair and beat him with a beer can all over his body for about 10 minutes.

At one point, the man said, Jimenez also threatened him with a gun.

Police obtained a warrant for her arrest in February.

Jimenez was taken into custody Sunday on multiple charges, including injury to the elderly, aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and unlawful restraint.