SAPD identifies 39-year-old woman killed in domestic-related crime

April Le-Clere found dead in apartment on West Avenue Wednesday night

Rebecca Salinas, Digital Journalist

Thomas Roberts has been charged with murder. (KSAT)

SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio police have identified a woman killed in what they’re calling a domestic-related crime.

April Le-Clere, 39, was found dead around 10:40 p.m. Wednesday at an apartment complex in the 3800 block of West Avenue.

Her body was found after police received a call for a person requesting emergency medical services.

When officers arrived at the apartment, Thomas Roberts, 43, who has since been charged with murder, would not open the door to the apartment, police said.

Officers eventually talked him into opening the door and found the woman on the floor, police said. She had defense wounds on her arms and hands.

Police did not disclose a cause of death.

Roberts was arrested at the scene.

