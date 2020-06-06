Man in critical condition after hit by oncoming vehicle on Northwest Side, police say

SAN ANTONIO – A 56-year-old man is in critical condition after he was hit by an oncoming vehicle on the Northwest Side, according to San Antonio police.

The crash happened around 8:30 p.m. near the 4700 block of NW Loop 410 and Baywater.

Officials said there was a family disturbance inside of the man’s vehicle, and it’s unclear if the man was pushed out or if he fell out before he was hit by another vehicle.

The man was taken to University Hospital and is in serious condition, police said.

Three other cars collided due to the incident, as they were distracted by the scene and crashed into each other, authorities said.

The driver in the vehicle that hit the man fled the scene, and police are still searching for that person.

We’ll bring more updates as they become available.