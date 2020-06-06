NAACP San Antonio members, law enforcement officers come together for Call to Action town hall

SAN ANTONIO – Members of the NAACP San Antonio branch brought together law enforcement officials to speak about the racial divide in the Alamo City.

The Call to Action Town Hall was livestreamed on Facebook.

Call To Action Posted by NAACP San Antonio Branch on Friday, June 5, 2020

The panelists brought up different ideas to end racial injustices in San Antonio.

Some proposed a more transparent database with police and deputy offenses. Others spoke about grading city leaders to hold them accountable.

NAACP members said they are just ready for a significant change after all these years.

Bexar County Sheriff Javier Salazar and District Attorney Joe Gonzales were in attendance.