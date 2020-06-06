WATCH LIVE: Unrest continues across the nation in wake of George Floyd’s death
Protesters across the nation are continuing to take to the streets after the death of George Floyd, a black man who died after a white police officer pressed a knee into his neck in Minnesota.
Floyd’s death has sparked outrage and anger, and some protests have turned violent over the course of the last week.
Saturday marks day eight of protests in San Antonio, which have been mostly peaceful. Two reports of arrests were made by police on Wednesday and none Thursday or Friday.
There have also been no new reports of vandalism.
The curfew for the downtown business district is in effect until Sunday between 9 p.m. and 6 a.m. nightly. Alamo Plaza will close nightly between 7 p.m. and 6 a.m.
