Protesters call on city leaders to defund SAPD during peaceful downtown march

SAN ANTONIO – The eighth day of protests on Saturday in San Antonio in honor of George Floyd included repeated calls from demonstrators to take funding away from the city’s police department.

Organizers of the protest, which started In the afternoon at Public Safety Headquarters and included a march through downtown, encouraged people in attendance to get familiar with the people who will ultimately decide the city’s budget for the upcoming year.

“You want to get the names, so when you address them you’re already ready,” said one organizer, as she recounted a story about recently learning who City Manager Erik Walsh was and his role in San Antonio’s decision-making.

Speakers made note of when the city is scheduled to have its budget meetings and said they plan to have their voices heard at them.

The protest took place in the mid-afternoon heat as city officials announced they would lift a curfew for the downtown business district.

Dozens of downtown businesses have been vandalized the past week as protests devolved into rioting last Saturday and Tuesday nights.

City officials, however, said they made the decision to lift the curfew after several consecutive days of peaceful protests.

Saturday’s protest ended just after 6 p.m.

SAPD officers had a minimal presence at the protest location but were lined up, blocking traffic along the route of the march.

