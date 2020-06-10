SeaWorld San Antonio announces reopening date

SAN ANTONIO – SeaWorld San Antonio will reopen June 19 with limited capacity and new safety measures intended to improve safety for guests.

The reopening of the park will include enhanced health and safety protocols for cleaning and sanitizing, physical distancing, face-covering requirements and temperature screening, according to a press release.

There will also be a new online reservation system to help manage park capacity and encourage social distancing.

San Antonio Chicken N Pickle grand opening set for June 26

“Over the past two months, we have worked with state and local health officials, third party medical and epidemiology experts, and attraction industry leaders to enhance our strict health, safety, and cleanliness standards,” said CEO of SeaWorld Entertainment Marc Swanson.

Aquatica San Antonio reopened on June 6 and also has enhanced safety measures for guests.

SeaWorld San Antonio is offering 50% off admission for a limited time, according to a press release. The details are on the park’s website.

For the complete list of enhanced safety measures at SeaWorld Antonio, click here.