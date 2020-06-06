92ºF

If you are disabled and need help with the Public File, call 210-351-1241.

Entertainment

Aquatica San Antonio reopens after months-long closure

Park implementing new reservation system amid pandemic

Andrew Wilson, Digital Journalist

Tags: Aquatica San Antonio, Sea World, water park, amusement park
Aquatica San Antonio reopens
Aquatica San Antonio reopens (KSAT 2020)

Aquatica San Antonio welcomed guests back to the park Saturday after being forced to close in March due to the coronavirus pandemic.

However, although the park is reopening, there are new safety guidelines and protocols in place. For starters, guests are now required to use a new online system to make reservations before they visit.

According to a park spokesperson, the new system “helps manage capacity so guests can enjoy a safe and fun experience while maintaining physical distancing.”

In addition to the new check-in system, the park has implemented temperature checks, installed hand sanitizer stations, and is enforcing face mask protocols.

Temperature check at Aquatica SanAntonio
Temperature check at Aquatica SanAntonio (KSAT 2020)

The waterpark plans to remain open for the summer season.

Schlitterbahn New Braunfels set to reopen mid-June.

Aquatica San Antonio
Aquatica San Antonio (KSAT 2020)

Copyright 2020 by KSAT - All rights reserved.

About the Author: