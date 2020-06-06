Aquatica San Antonio reopens after months-long closure

Aquatica San Antonio welcomed guests back to the park Saturday after being forced to close in March due to the coronavirus pandemic.

However, although the park is reopening, there are new safety guidelines and protocols in place. For starters, guests are now required to use a new online system to make reservations before they visit.

According to a park spokesperson, the new system “helps manage capacity so guests can enjoy a safe and fun experience while maintaining physical distancing.”

In addition to the new check-in system, the park has implemented temperature checks, installed hand sanitizer stations, and is enforcing face mask protocols.

Temperature check at Aquatica SanAntonio (KSAT 2020)

The waterpark plans to remain open for the summer season.

Schlitterbahn New Braunfels set to reopen mid-June.