Texas Cookie Shop closes less than a week after grand opening after employee tests positive for COVID-19

SAN ANTONIO – Less than a week after its grand opening, one employee at the Texas Cookie Shop in San Antonio has tested positive for the coronavirus, according to store owners.

The shop, located at 20210 Stone Oak Pkwy Unit 106, announced the COVID-19 case on Facebook Thursday and said other workers that started to feel minor symptoms are being tested as well.

The shop said, “our assumption is that they will test positive as well.”

**Update** We wanted to let y'all know that we had an employee tested Tuesday for COVID-19 and we just learned that she... Posted by Texas Cookie Shop on Thursday, June 11, 2020

The employee that tested positive for the virus was sent home Monday morning after she was not feeling well. She later developed symptoms and was tested Tuesday, according to the bakery.

The employee did not interact directly with customers and had no symptoms at the time; however, she may have still been contagious since other workers have started to show symptoms, the shop owners said.

On Thursday, family members of the bakery’s owners that were working every day at the shop woke up with sore throats and other symptoms, the owners said.

**Temporarily Closed until further notice** We are closing our doors temporarily as a safety precaution. We sent an... Posted by Texas Cookie Shop on Wednesday, June 10, 2020

The test results of the other employees have not yet been released. The bakery is closed until further notice.

“We will only reopen our doors when we have confidence that it is safe to do so,” the shop said in a Facebook post.

We’ll bring more updates as they become available.

