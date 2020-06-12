University of Texas defensive back Anthony Cook announces he’s leaving Longhorns

AUSTIN, Texas – The Texas Longhorns secondary may look a little different next season after Anthony Cook tweeted, then deleted, his intention to leave the program at the University of Texas.

Cook, a defensive back, made the announcement via Twitter.

In a since-deleted tweet, Cook wrote: “Due to unfortunate situations I will not be playing another snap for the University of Texas. Has nothing to do with anyone or anything. Please respect my decision.” The tweet was originally published at 8:39 p.m. Thursday.

Cook, a junior, has played in 25 games with seven career starts, totaling 33 tackles and one sack.

According to Hookem.com, Cook was part of head coach Tom Herman’s breakout recruiting class in 2018 and was to be considered for a starting job this fall.

Sports Illustrated found two tweets from Cook’s teammates that suggest he might not really be leaving the program.

Relax. We good. — Josh Thompson (@given__talent) June 12, 2020

Nahhh fr chillax y’all ..... — 🦈 (@D_JAMISON5) June 12, 2020

This story is ongoing.