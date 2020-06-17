Northside ISD task force reveals preliminary plan to safely reopen schools this fall

SAN ANTONIO – The Northside Independent School District released a new survey Tuesday detailing how parents feel about sending their children to school this fall.

NISD Superintendent Brian Woods said the district is looking at all options and attempting to give families and NISD community members what they want.

“So, while we look at all the options here with regard to only very small groups of students in the building, that is not the goal," Woods said. “And pending state guidance, that will not be what we recommend. We are just trying to explore all of our options and cover what the public health need is, along with what families desire.”

Along with the survey, NISD also created a task force comprised of 20 members from the district. The task force presented different recommendations during Tuesday's board of trustees meeting, including classroom changes, school bus alterations and suggestions on remote learning.

According to Woods, the district’s survey was designed to gauge parents' feelings of the pandemic.

The district also released key findings of a survey in which thousands of NISD parents responded.