51-year-old woman accidentally shot by husband while he was cleaning his gun, police say

SAN ANTONIO – A 51-year-old woman was accidentally shot by her husband while he was cleaning his gun Friday morning, San Antonio police said.

Officers were called around 9 a.m. to the 7800 block of Ruby Meadow Street, not far from Culebra Road and Loop 410, after receiving reports of gunfire.

According to police, the man had accidentally fired a round, striking the woman on her side, near her armpit.

The injured woman was taken by EMS to University Hospital in critical, but stable condition.

Police said the woman was alert and talking and is expected to recover.

No charges have been filed against the husband, police said.