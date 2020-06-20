Reports: Remains found near Fort Hood belong to soldier missing since 2019, mother says

KILLEEN, Texas – A missing Fort Hood soldier’s mother told a Houston news outlet that the skeletal remains found Friday morning in Killeen are those of her son, who was last seen in August 2019.

“It was a missing soldier. My missing soldier Greg Wedel,” his mother, Kim Wedel, wrote in an email Saturday to KTRK, the ABC affiliate in Houston.

Wedel told KTRK police said the remains belong to her son and the investigation into his death is ongoing.

Killeen police said investigators found the remains in a field during a K-9 search after receiving a tip. An autopsy was ordered by officials after the justice of the peace made the pronouncement of death.

On Friday, June 19, 2020, at approximately 9:00 AM, Ft. Hood Criminal Investigation Division contacted the Killeen... Posted by Killeen Police Department on Friday, June 19, 2020

On Wednesday, Fort Hood’s Facebook page posted that it was offering a reward of up to $25,000 for information leading to the whereabouts of Private Gregory Morales (Wedel). He was seen driving a 2018 black Kia Rio outside Fort Hood in Killeen on Aug. 19, 2019, officials said.

Officials recovered the vehicle, according to the post.

Fort Hood said Morales was last seen Aug. 20, 2019. He was scheduled to be discharged a couple of days after his disappearance, officials said.

Investigators said they do not believe Morales’ case is connected to Private Vanessa Guillen, who was reported missing from Fort Hood in April.

Army initiates sexual harassment investigation after Fort Hood soldier’s disappearance

INFORMATION SOUGHT ON THE WHEREABOUTS OF PV2 GREGORY MORALES (WEDEL) The U.S. Army Criminal Investigation Command is... Posted by III Corps and Fort Hood on Wednesday, June 17, 2020

Morales leaves behind a wife, stepchildren, and his mother, according to officials.