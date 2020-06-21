Driver in critical condition after T-bone crash in north San Antonio

SAN ANTONIO – A driver is in critical condition after a two-vehicle crash on the far North Side, officials said.

The crash happened Saturday afternoon near the intersection of Blanco Road and Calico Landing.

Police say one of the drivers was traveling north on Blanco Road and was T-boned by the other vehicle on Calico Landing.

One of the drivers has life-threatening injuries, and the other has minor injuries, officials say. They were both taken to University Hospital.

Police did not release any additional information about other occupants in the vehicles.