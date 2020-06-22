This is how much more you’re paying for beef

SAN ANTONIO – Your grocery receipt confirms what the government says about beef prices -- they’re up.

A spot check of local online prices for supermarket beef products showed many prices up compared to six weeks ago.

For example, 80% lean ground chuck that sold for $4 per pound on May 7 was listed at $4.62 per pound on Monday, a 15.5% increase. And the price of a thick-cut, boneless USDA choice ribeye was up from $11.32 per pound to $13.38 per pound, an 18% increase.

The price of USDA select New York strips was down, though, by 50 cents per pound.

As meat prices continue to stabilize, there are ways to stretch your dinner dollar.

“Think about it as an opportunity to develop a healthy habit, eating less meat,” said Amy Keating, nutritionist for Consumer Reports.

She suggests upping your intake of fruits, vegetables and plant proteins. One creative and healthy way to do that is to add chopped mushrooms to ground beef for a grilled burger.

“Mushrooms can be an almost magical secret ingredient, adding moisture, bulk and flavor when you sub them for half the meat called for in burgers, meatloaf or meatballs,” Keating said.

Or you can skip the meat on occasion and substitute tofu or make your own burger patties out of black beans and quinoa.