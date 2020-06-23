Actor who played ‘Alfalfa’ in ‘The Little Rascals’ arrested in Texas for huffing duster, records show

WEATHERFORD, Texas – Arguably, the most memorable “Little Rascal” from the mid-90′s reboot was arrested Saturday after police say he was huffing air duster in a hotel in Weatherford, Texas.

Bug Hall, who played iconic character Alfalfa in the 1994 film, was booked into the Parker County Jail on a charge of possession for use to inhale/ingest a volatile chemical.

According to a report from TMZ, officers discovered “a ton” of compressed air cans in the hotel room after a family member asked police to check on Hall.

Hall admitted to inhaling from the cans and was arrested without incident, TMZ reported.

Long term use of inhalants could lead to brain, liver, kidney and bone marrow damage as well as hearing loss, and limb spasms, according to DrugAbuse.gov.

Jail records show the 35-year-old was released Sunday on a $1,500 surety bond.

If you or someone you know needs help with a possible drug abuse problem you can call the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration hotline at 1-800-662-HELP(4357).