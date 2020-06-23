79ºF

Man sought in robbery of 7-Eleven convenience store on NW Side

Incident occurred just before 2 a.m. in 6400 block of Babcock Road

Ben Spicer, Digital Journalist

Image of a robbery at a NW Side 7-Eleven (KSAT)

SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio police are searching for a man who robbed a Northwest Side convenience store early Tuesday morning.

The incident occurred just before 2 a.m. at a 7-Eleven store in the 6400 block of Babcock Road, not far from DeZavala Road and Interstate 10.

According to police, the man walked into the store and threatened the cashier, claiming to have a gun.

Police said the man, however, never brandished the gun to the cashier. He then stole an undisclosed amount of money from the register.

Authorities said officers and the Eagle helicopter searched the area for the man, but that they were unable to locate him.

The cashier was not hurt.

