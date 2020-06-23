Officials ID motorcyclist, 32, killed after being thrown from bike

SAN ANTONIO – A 32-year-old man who died in a motorcycle crash on Monday has been identified by the Bexar County Medical Examiner’s Office.

Blackwolf Kenneth Harley Redfern was pronounced dead around 1:30 a.m. at the scene of the crash in the 11900 block of Crosswinds Way, not far from Wurzbach Parkway and O’Connor Road.

According to police, Redfern was riding a white and silver Victory motorcycle and did not follow a curve. He struck a curb, lost control of the bike and flew off of it.

He struck a fire hydrant and landed in the grassy shoulder as his motorcycle kept going for roughly another 40 feet before finally stopping.

He was wearing a helmet for protection, police said. No one else was injured in the crash.

