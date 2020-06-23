San Antonio grassroots group expresses support for Black Lives Matter movement

The Autonomous Brown Berets de San Anto, a local grassroots movement, is focusing its efforts on the Black Lives Matter movement.

The group has been one of many leading peaceful protests in San Antonio since the death of George Floyd.

We asked every San Antonio City Council member why COVID-19 cases are spiking, what should be done

Floyd, a Black man, was killed by a Minneapolis police officer who knelt on Floyd’s neck for nearly nine minutes after officer received reports of a counterfeit $20 bill being used at a nearby gas station.

The organization, which has called for defunding of the police department, will be one of many voices at a town hall planned on Tuesday. The town hall is supposed to cover policing and the recent protests and it will be attended by San Antonio Police Chief William McManus.