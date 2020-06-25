Man found fatally shot inside truck at construction site was likely robbed, police say

SAN ANTONIO – The San Antonio Police Department and Crime Stoppers want the public’s assistance in tracking down the person responsible for the slaying of a 47-year-old man at a construction site.

According to police, Jesus “Jesse” Solis was found fatally shot Jan. 13 in the 5600 Tranquil Dawn on the city’s Northeast Side.

Police said it was customary for Solis to be the first person to arrive at work every day and that it was only the second day of work for him at that site. They believe he was killed as part of a robbery.

Jesus Solis (Courtesy: April Rodriguez)

Authorities said Solis worked for Legacy Sitework and was part of a crew that constructed new roads in freshly developed sub-divided neighborhoods.

Someone close to the gunman may have noticed they had an unexplainable amount of cash on them immediately after the murder, police said.

Anyone with information about the incident is urged to call Crime Stoppers at (210) 224-STOP.

Tips can also be texted to CRIMES (274637) or by visiting the Crime Stoppers website.

Crime Stoppers will pay up to $5,000 for information that leads to an arrest.