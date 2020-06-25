San Antonio Botanical Garden offering virtual and in-person summer camps

SAN ANTONIO – The San Antonio Botanical Garden is trying to give kids something to do and get them active.

Starting on June 29th, a chef cooking camp and an art and nature camp will begin.

The chef cooking camp is virtual, parents can pick up a box of ingredients the week before.

Kids will be able to create a lunch and snack every day, plus several side dishes for family dinners.

The art and nature camp will be done in-person for half days. Campers will get to tap into their creative side by taking part in nature-based art projects.

The Botanical Gardens wants to emphasize to parents that they are following all CDC guidelines.

“During camp, we will be practicing social distancing and we’ll be outside for the entirety of the camp,” Chef and Wellness Program Specialist Alexis Phelps said. “The campers will also be asked to bring masks, (will have) their temperature checked when they arrive and there will be no shared materials or touching.”

The cooking camp is for ages 6 to 15 years old and the in-person camp is for ages 7 to 12.

Parents still have time to sign up their kids for either of the two camps on the Botanical Garden website.