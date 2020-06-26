1 man hospitalized, suspect still at large in Poplar Street shooting, police say

SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio police are still looking for a suspect involved in a West Side shooting that left one man hospitalized.

The shooting happened Wednesday near West Poplar Street and Northwest 26th Street.

Police said the motive in the shooting revolved around the suspect going to a home to “address an issue” with a damaged vehicle last week.

After getting into an argument, police said the suspect told an 18-year-old and his friend to meet him at the corner so they could fight.

Instead of fighting, however, officers said the suspect pulled out a gun and shot the 18-year-old twice before fleeing the scene.

The victim was taken to a local area hospital and witnesses were taken in for questioning. The suspect is still at large, authorities said.

Related: Police seek clues in shooting death of driver on Loop 1604