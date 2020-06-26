College Graduates 2020: Triple major from Trinity University gets full ride for master’s program

SAN ANTONIO – Camila Acosta is a triple threat. During her four years at Trinity University, she was able to graduate with three majors.

“I took an average of about 17 hours a semester,” Acosta said. “Which can seem a little intimidating at first, but once you get used to the work load, it really isn’t that bad.”

Acosta is passionate about Latin American studies and education, which is why she majored in Spanish, international studies and Global Latina X studies.

The love for her culture stems from her family. She said her mom was born and raised in Mexico and her dad’s family comes from Puerto Rico.

Her mother, a dual language teacher, also instilled in her the urge to go into education.

“I like the fact that as an educator you can be such a great inspiration,” Acosta said.

She said it’s why she is pursuing her dream of being a high school Spanish teacher and is getting her master’s in education at Trinity University.

She said she hopes to instill that love for learning in her future students.

“I love learning about a specific thing, the inspiration for the next generation is what I think education is really great at doing.”

She said it can be tough for students navigating their way through college and finding their identity. Her advice to students is to “find a community and establish that community. It is really helpful as a support system”.

Camila has all of her master’s program at Trinity University fully funded through a couple of scholarships, one being the Charles Butt Scholarship “Raising Texas Teachers” program.

“We all need a support system. We all need someone to hold our hand when things are rough push and push us forward when we think we can’t do it,” she said.